Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WMS opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 68,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $2,032,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $59,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,583.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,462,193 shares of company stock valued at $73,912,528. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

