adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Commerzbank set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €269.62 ($313.51).

ADS opened at €281.35 ($327.15) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €277.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €267.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

