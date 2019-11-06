ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,792,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937,070 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 22.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $198,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

