Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.