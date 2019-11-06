Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.