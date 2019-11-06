Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

ACOR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 2,505,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

