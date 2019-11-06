AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. AceD has a market capitalization of $79,235.00 and $29.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009654 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,194,642 coins and its circulating supply is 9,190,842 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

