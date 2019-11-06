Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

