Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 110,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

