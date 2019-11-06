Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.100-3.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 110,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

