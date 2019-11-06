Absolute (ABS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,409.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market capitalization of $35,876.00 and $2,409.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00795855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00201495 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003582 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

