Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

