ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 2,258,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,753. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 466,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in ABB by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.