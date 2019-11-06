AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AACAY. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 32,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, research analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

