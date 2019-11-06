A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $850.17 million for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 million and a P/E ratio of 35.74. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

