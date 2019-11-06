$97.36 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $97.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.58 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Universal Display posted sales of $70.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $402.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $408.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $496.87 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.83. 397,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,909. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.66. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,895 shares of company stock worth $9,208,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,048.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

