$809.74 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce $809.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $842.60 million. Transocean posted sales of $748.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,131,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,612,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,013,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,481,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,276 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

