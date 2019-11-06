6 Meridian Sells 723 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 754,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 109,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

