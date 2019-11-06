6 Meridian Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,851,000 after acquiring an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,186,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

NYSE:EXR opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

