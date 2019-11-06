6 Meridian Makes New $564,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 320,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,437,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.