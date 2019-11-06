6 Meridian Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,693,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,301,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Rayonier by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 126,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.