6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,551,000 after buying an additional 95,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,321,000 after buying an additional 241,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.37.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.