6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 19,864 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

