$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $25.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.96 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after buying an additional 380,511 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,704,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,979,000 after buying an additional 268,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in US Foods by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

