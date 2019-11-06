4,600 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 559,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.65.

HLT stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

