4,400 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 619,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

