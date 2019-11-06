4,358 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.9% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.58.

Shares of AVGO opened at $314.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $217.61 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

