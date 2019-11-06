4,140 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,557,000 after purchasing an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $98,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $243,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $276,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,506 shares of company stock worth $11,809,495 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,582. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

