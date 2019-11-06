404 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

