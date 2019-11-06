3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.4% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

