36,800 Shares in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ViaSat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 479.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 297,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $498,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,711.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,936,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. 17,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,470. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. ViaSat’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

