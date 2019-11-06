$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $36.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $36.60 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $584.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $733,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

