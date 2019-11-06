$34.78 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $34.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.23 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $135.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.18 million to $138.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.16 million, with estimates ranging from $131.64 million to $184.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

