$241.33 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $241.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.96 million to $246.24 million. Docusign reported sales of $178.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $952.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.88 million to $963.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $774,972.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

