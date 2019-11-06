22,630 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,693,000 after acquiring an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,676,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,128. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

