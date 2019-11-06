$226.38 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to announce $226.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.07 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $929.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.07 million to $930.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.10 million, with estimates ranging from $993.69 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,013,221.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 437,545 shares of company stock valued at $22,715,381 and have sold 92,416 shares valued at $5,864,880. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 98.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $33,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $701,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 571,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

