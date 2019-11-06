1irstcoin (FST) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $150,503.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00009728 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,967,757 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.