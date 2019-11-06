$191.51 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $191.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $193.93 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $124.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $779.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $781.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $775.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $655,039. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,535,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,164,000 after acquiring an additional 90,196 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,958 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 191,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,783. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

