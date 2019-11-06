1,597 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

