1,370 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ONLN stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.