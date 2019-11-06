10,258 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $802,000.

NYSEARCA BAUG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 4,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

