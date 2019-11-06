$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.74 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

