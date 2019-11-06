$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,340,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

