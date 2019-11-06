-$1.05 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.93). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,929. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,857. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,085,000 after buying an additional 781,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 335,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.