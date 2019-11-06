$0.78 EPS Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 423,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,690. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.19. Paycom Software has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

