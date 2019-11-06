$0.75 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. WNS reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. 233,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

