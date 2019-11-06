$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

CTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.