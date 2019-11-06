-$0.58 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104. Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 211,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

