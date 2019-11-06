-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.46). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

