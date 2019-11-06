-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.46). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.