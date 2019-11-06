-$0.41 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.61.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.